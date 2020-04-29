How Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary The royal couple tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in 2011

It's been nine years since Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot at Westminster Abbey, so how are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marking their special day on 29 April? Prince William and Kate tend to celebrate their anniversary in private and this year they will remain at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, where they have been isolating with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, during the coronavirus lockdown.

The royal couple shared a throwback photo of them leaving Westminster Abbey after their wedding ceremony in 2011 on Kensington Royal's Instagram account and thanked fans for their well wishes, saying: "Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!"

William and Kate have traditionally always spent their anniversary in private, but through the years, they have had public engagements, or the Duchess has been expecting. In the case of their fourth anniversary, Kate was overdue with Princess Charlotte.

For their first anniversary in 2012, William and Kate spent the weekend in Suffolk, where they attended the wedding of the Duchess' school friend, Hannah Gillingham, the day before. Kate cooked her husband fish en papillote – fish wrapped in parchment paper – as a nod to the traditional first wedding anniversary gift of paper. Traditionally, willow and copper represent the nine-year anniversary, or leather if you're following the modern-day approach. Perhaps the couple will treat each other to a new handbag or wallet?

The Duchess wearing her GCVO at the Diplomatic Corps reception

Kate received a special honour from the Queen on her eighth wedding anniversary last year. The Duchess was granted the title of Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order (GCVO) for services to the sovereign. She wore the deep blue and gold sash signifying her honour for the first time at the US state dinner in June 2019. Kate also sported the order at the Queen's Diplomatic Corps reception in December 2019 with her velvet Alexander McQueen gown.

