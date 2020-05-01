This long-believed myth about Queen Victoria has just been debunked A royal Twitter account shared the fact on Friday

It has been revealed that Queen Victoria did not wear black for the rest of her life after losing her husband Albert in 1861, in fact, the 19th-century royal would mix up the colours that she wore, and was particularly fond of a black-and-white combination.

The revelation was made on Friday by the official Twitter page for the Royal Palaces, in a tweet that read: "After her beloved husband Albert died in 1861 Queen Victoria only wore black for the rest of her life, right? Wrong! Towards the end of her reign Victoria actually started to mix things up a tiny bit, with capes like this one – white (!) with a black trim."

As for the modern-day monarch, the Queen will no doubt be excited to celebrate her granddaughter Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday on Saturday, albeit virtually. That's right, it's almost been five years since Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge was welcomed into the world!

What's more, on Thursday, the Queen made an incredible gesture which warmed the hearts of the British public – Her Royal Highness made Captain Tom Moore an honorary colonel on the day of his 100th birthday in recognition of his efforts that have raised nearly £30m for the NHS. In keeping with tradition, she also marked the occasion by sending a personalised card.

Tom was informed of his promotion in a letter presented to him by Lt Col Thomas Miller, commanding officer of the 1st Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment at his home. The Army said Chief of the General Staff, Sir Mark, who made the appointment, said Captain Tom's "mature wisdom, no-nonsense attitude and humour in adversity make him an inspirational role model to generations young and old".

