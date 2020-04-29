The Queen congratulates Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds on the birth of their baby boy The monarch sent wishes from Windsor to Downing Street

The Queen has congratulated Boris Johnson after the birth of his first child with fiancée Carrie Symonds. HELLO! understands the 94-year-old monarch sent a private message of good wishes to the Prime Minister following the arrival of his son on Wednesday.

The couple are now proud parents to a "healthy baby boy" who was born "at a London hospital earlier this morning", their spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding: "Both mother and baby are doing very well. The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team."

Boris and Carrie have welcomed their first child together

Boris announced in February that he and Carrie are engaged and expecting a baby. The pair have been living together at 10 Downing Street since last July when Boris became leader of the Conservative party.

The monarch and the PM will still speak on the telephone during their weekly audience on Wednesday evening, just hours after the arrival of Boris' newborn. The audiences have been taking place by telephone since the coronavirus lockdown, with the Queen residing at Windsor Castle.

The Queen and Boris in July 2019

However, the weekly calls between Number 10 and the monarch were put on hold while Boris was in intensive care with coronavirus. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who deputised for the PM in his absence, was not asked to step in to speak to the Queen on Boris' behalf. Her Majesty sent a message to Carrie and Boris' family while he was being treated in hospital, wishing him a "full and speedy recovery".

It was announced on Wednesday that the Queen will give a special address to the nation on Friday 8 May to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Her broadcast will be followed by a national singalong to Dame Vera Lynn's We'll Meet Again – lyrics which the monarch echoed in her address on coronavirus on 5 April.

