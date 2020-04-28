The Queen reaches out and makes surprising phone call during lockdown Her Majesty spoke to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

The Queen surprised Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, with a special phone call to see how the country is coping with the outbreak of coronavirus. Taking to social media to confirm the news, Jacinda revealed it was such a "treat" to speak to the British monarch during these unprecedented times. "A few days ago we got a wee note to say that the Queen wanted to catch up and see how everyone in New Zealand was getting on in the midst of COVID-19," the politician wrote alongside a snap of herself speaking on the phone.

"It was such a treat to speak with Her Majesty tonight," she added. "Her affection for New Zealand, her interest in what's happening here and her memory of places and events that are special to us never ceases to amaze me." The heartfelt phone call comes a few weeks after the Queen's speech on the pandemic was televised to the UK and the Commonwealth. Since then, Her Majesty has followed up with separate messages to the Commonwealth nations.

During the lockdown, the Queen has been staying at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip and a small selection of staff. The royal couple have been enjoying taking part in Zoom calls with their family and have been showing their support for everyone involved in helping to fight coronavirus.

HELLO! has previously revealed that the Queen has been participating in many video calls during isolation. Last week, she enjoyed a chat with Prince Harry and Meghan, who are now based in Los Angeles, in honour of her 94th birthday. It is thought that Her Majesty has also spoken to the rest of her family on her birthday throughout the day.

