The Queen's private garden at the Sandringham Estate is stunning – take a look The Square Walled Garden spans 17 acres

After sharing a look around her incredible garden at Buckingham Palace earlier this week, the Queen has now shared glimpse inside her private garden at Sandringham House, and it is equally stunning. A photo was shared on Instagram from within the walled garden at the royal residence, which is normally only viewed by tour, in honour of National Gardening Week.

The old 17-acre Walled Garden is planted with a variety of Penstemons, Dahlias and other bedding plants. The caption explains: "The entrance passes under the brick pillars once belonging to an old pergola – today they act as a natural home for climbers." Meanwhile, another photo showed the bluebells that have also grown within the gardens at the Sandringham Estate, and a third showed another corner of the garden, which has pristine lawns lined by trees and hedges.

The Queen's Sandringham Estate features a 17-acre walled garden

Sandringham House is set within 24 hectares of gardens which are often said to be perhaps the finest of all the royal gardens. Every generation of the royal family has made their own additions and changes to the picturesque estate, which features a lake, woodland walk and beautiful plants that can normally be visited by the public from the beginning of April to late October each year.

RELATED: 10 of the most picturesque royal gardens

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen shares a tour of Buckingham Palace gardens

One of the gardens, The North Garden, has been informally planted in a cottage garden style, making it a haven for bees & butterflies. With colourful plants surrounded by pristine hedgerows, this would be a beautiful garden to spend time in during the spring and summer.

Bluebells are also growing within the Sandringham gardens

However, the Queen isn't normally in residence to see the gardens at their best during the summer months; Her Majesty spends an extended Christmas break at Sandringham before returning to Buckingham Palace in February.

MORE: Take a look inside the Queen's country retreat, Sandringham House

The monarch is currently isolating at her second home, Windsor Castle, with the Duke of Edinburgh during the coronavirus pandemic. Prince Philip has spent much of his time living at Sandringham since his retirement, but travelled by helicopter to join the Queen at Windsor in March, where they have remained ever since.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.