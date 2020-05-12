The Duchess of Cambridge has thanked nurses around the world for their incredible work during the coronavirus pandemic in a touching letter. Written in April, the doting mum's message praised the "crucial and often unsung" role that nurses play, adding that she "commends their bravery". What's more, Kate added that "healthcare workers are facing unprecedented challenges in the fight against the global pandemic," also noting that nurses are "often putting their lives at risk and separating from loved ones to protect them from harm". The Duchess also called nurses an "inspiration".

Loading the player...

WATCH: The royal family pay tribute to nurses from around the world

The royal's full message, which was published to mark International Nurses' Day on Tuesday, read: "I wanted to thank the Nursing Now campaign very much for all you are doing to support nurses around the world during this hugely difficult time.

MORE: Watch Duchess Kate and the Countess of Wessex surprise nurses on special day - video

Kate and Sophie speaking to nurses in Malawi

MORE: Kate Middleton and Countess Sophie wow in colourful outfits for sweet Zoom call with nurses

"The crucial, and often unsung, role that nurses play in global health care is needed now more than ever. In this, the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, healthcare workers are vfacing unprecedented challenges in the fight against the global pandemic. Often putting their lives at risk and separating from loved ones to protect them from harm, they are an inspiration to us all. We stand behind all nurses and commend their bravery.

"I know you had so many plans for the Nursing Now campaign this year which have sadly had to be postponed. This international crisis has brought into sharp focus how much the global community relies on nurses and all healthcare professionals and it is clear that we will need to continue to champion the nursing profession long after the pandemic has ended.

"I am here to support you in the future. Thank you for your continued work and I send you my very best wishes for the challenging times ahead."

Kate also dialled in from her home in Norfolk to join a video call with nurses in Queensland, Australia, who provide services to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, alongside the Countess of Wessex. The pair spoke with staff at the Aberdeen Women's Centre in Sierra Leone and LV Prasad Eye Institute in India, both of which Sophie has previously visited.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.