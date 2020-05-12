The Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex always wow with their royal outfits, but this is a double whammy! The pair joined forces to make a sweet video call to some deserving nurses on Monday - and as always, fans were quick to try and identify their waist-up outfits.

Kate and Sophie made the important video calls together on Monday

Looking beautiful in NHS blue, Kate wore a polka-dot Altuzarra dress, which she first wore for a school visit in Essex back in 2016. We bet royal-watchers will be thrilled to see her wearing this one again - and the pale blue colour isn't unlike that of the Ghost dress the Duchess chose for her Clap For Our Carers TV appearance.

MORE: Kate Middleton fashion quiz: how well do you know her style?

Loading the player...



WATCH: The royal family pay tribute to nurses worldwide

Meanwhile, Sophie looked just as elegant in her dark green outfit. We love this beautiful colour on her! The royal duo are known to be close friends, and are often seen laughing and joking together during joint appearances.

Kate wore the Altuzarra dress she first wore in 2016

Kate and Sophie spent much of Monday chatting to nurses in Sierra Leone, Australia, India, Malawi, the Bahamas, and British Army nurses in Cyprus, with Kate saying: "I don’t know how you manage to do this and keep the show on the road despite the extra pressures you're all under and the challenging conditions – it’s just shown how vital the role that nurses play across the world. You should be so proud of the work that you do."

Kate and Sophie are often pictured chatting at events together

The Duchess and the Countess aren't the only members of the royal family to mark International Nurses' Day - in fact, it's a big joint effort. From Windsor Castle, the Queen rang Professor Kathleen McCourt, president of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation, to express her admiration for the bravery and dedication of the nursing profession.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex's favourite fashion brands are having incredible sales

Prince William, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Anne are all known to have been involved, too, with Charles and Camilla releasing their own video messages. The Prince of Wales said: "On this International Nurses' Day my family and I want to join in the chorus of thank yous to nursing and midwifery staff across the country and indeed the world."