The Duchess of Cambridge has been keeping a secret – there's another baby in her 'inner circle'! Kate's best friend – and Prince George's godmother – Emilia Jardine-Paterson has revealed that she and husband David welcomed their third child, and first daughter, Lucia Beatrice India, on 20 March. Their newest arrival joins big brothers Leo and Alexander. The couple shared their happy news in the birth announcements section of The Times newspaper.

Emilia and Kate have been close friends since they were 13. They both attended Marlborough College and have been tight ever since. Following Kate and Prince William's brief split in 2007, Emilia accompanied Kate on holiday to Ibiza. She currently runs an interior design company and it has previously been reported that she helped Kate redecorate Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall. Her husband David also attended Eton College with William.

Emilia Jardine-Paterson and her husband David now have three children

The interior designer is just one of Prince George's godparents, with Kate and William opting for six in total. Made up of the couple's close friends, they also include William's childhood friend William van Cutsem and Oliver Baker, who went to university with both William and Kate.

Prince George was baptised by The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at 3pm on 23 October 2013. The service, which was held at the Chapel Royal, St. James’s Palace, lasted approximately 45 minutes. Guests included George's great-grandmother the Queen and her husband Prince Philip. Grandfather Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Harry. Other immediate family that attended the intimate gathering included Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and her brother and sister James and Pippa. The only other guests at the christening were George's godparents and their spouses.

