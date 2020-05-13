Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie and Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg left hospital with their new bundle of joy on Wednesday, just hours after the Grand-Ducal Court released the first photos of Prince Charles.

New mum Princess Stephanie looked beautiful in a £159 white lace and pleated dress by Seraphine as she held her baby son in her arms, who was swaddled in a cream blanket. The royal couple wore face masks as they left Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital In Luxembourg City, but removed them briefly for a photo call with the press.

Guillaume and Stephanie became first-time parents on Sunday, with the palace announcing the happy news on Twitter. The post read: "The Hereditary couple is delighted to announce the birth of their son this Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 5:13 a.m. at the Maternity Grande-Duchesse Charlotte in Luxembourg. The baby will bear the first names of Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume. The child weighs 3.190 kg and is 50 cm tall."

Prince Charles is second-in-line to the Luxembourg throne behind his father and met his grandparents, the Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, by video call on Sunday.

The tot's proud father made a video statement about his new arrival on the day he was born, saying: "Today is a wonderful day for my wife and for myself and probably the most incredible day we will have because to be able to greet a child that comes into one's life is the most magical thing… this experience that we are living today, we are able to share also with our country people and with Luxembourg as a country."

He continued: "We are delighted to do so in a time that has been a bit more difficult especially for families who have been separated for a few months, which in the next weeks are going to be able to see each other again. A birth is a message of hope, it is a blessing. This is what we are so happy to be able to share with Luxembourg, but also over the borders with all the different countries."

