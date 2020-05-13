Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg release first photos of royal baby Prince Charles The royal tot was born on Sunday 10 May

Luxembourg's royal family shared the first photos of its newest addition on Wednesday. The Grand-Ducal Court posted a sweet black and white image of baby Prince Charles laying in his mother Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie's arms, as his father, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg, proudly looks over his newborn son and wife.

In the second photo, the royal tot snoozes contently on a furry blanket, wearing a pale blue babygro and in the third snap, his cute outfit is revealed to have a teddy bear logo on it. A fourth picture captures him once again asleep in Stephanie's arms, as she holds her son's tiny hand.

The prince is second-in-line to the Luxembourg throne

The royal couple became first-time parents on Sunday, with the palace announcing the happy news on Twitter. The post read: "The Hereditary couple is delighted to announce the birth of their son this Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 5:13 a.m. at the Maternity Grande-Duchesse Charlotte in Luxembourg. The baby will bear the first names of Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume. The child weighs 3.190 kg and is 50 cm tall."

The couple publicly announced the pregnancy in December 2019

On Sunday afternoon, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume made a video statement about his new arrival, which was posted to the royal family's official website. The new father said: "Today is a wonderful day for my wife and for myself and probably the most incredible day we will have because to be able to greet a child that comes into one's life is the most magical thing… this experience that we are living today, we are able to share also with our country people and with Luxembourg as a country."

He went on: "We are delighted to do so in a time that has been a bit more difficult especially for families who have been separated for a few months, which in the next weeks are going to be able to see each other again. A birth is a message of hope, it is a blessing. This is what we are so happy to be able to share with Luxembourg, but also over the borders with all the different countries."

Prince Charles sleeps in his mother's arms

Royal fans got a glimpse of the new baby as he met his grandparents, the Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, by video call on Sunday. The picture caption read: "Time stood still at Berg Castle during a video call during which the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess had the immense joy of meeting their grandson Prince Charles for the first time. A digital meeting, certainly, but charged with emotion!"

Prince Charles is second-in-line to the throne behind his father and is the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess' fifth grandchild.

