Prince Harry decided against following royal tradition when he chose his wedding ring for his marriage to Meghan Markle in May 2018 - opting for a modern, platinum design rather than the classic Welsh gold usually favoured by his family. During a visit to the Royal Marines Commando Training Centre in September 2018, photographers caught a close-up shot of his ring - which features a slender band and a subtly brushed, textured finish.

In fact, many British royal men choose not to wear a wedding ring at all, so Harry’s decision to opt for the smart band was surprising to some - though today it's thought to be much more about personal preference than tradition. While his brother Prince William and grandfather Prince Philip do not wear wedding rings, Prince Charles always wears his, like Harry.

A close look at Harry's modern wedding ring

The difference? Charles' ring is made from classic gold, like all other wedding rings in the royal family. Both the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex also chose to have their wedding bands made out of the precious metal, which is traditionally gifted by the Queen from her personal collection of Welsh gold from the Clogau St. David Gold Mine in Dolgellau, Wales – even more exclusive as it's no longer in operation. Members of the royal family have used the gold to create their weddings bands since the Queen Mother married the Duke of York on 26 April 1923.

Harry opted for something very different to dad Prince Charles

But, Harry is thought to have wanted a more modern look for the special piece of jewellery, choosing the sleek platinum design instead. He also proudly wears it on his ring finger, while Charles uniquely chooses to wear his wedding band on his pinky finger, alongside his treasured signet ring.

Harry and Meghan chose court jewelers Cleave and Company to create their wedding jewellery, which the palace revealed in a statement just before the royal wedding. "Ms. Markle's ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry's ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish. Both rings were crafted in the Cleave workshop," the notice read.

