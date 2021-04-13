The significant change to Prince Harry's funeral suit revealed Harry is back in the UK for Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry touched down in the UK on Monday ahead of his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, which will take place on Saturday 17 April.

There has been much speculation regarding certain logistics to the event, set to be televised at 3pm on BBC One, including what the Duke of Sussex will be wearing.

It's thought that Prince Charles' youngest son will have to wear a suit instead of his military uniform since he handed back his honorary military appointments earlier this year.

However, it has been reported that Harry may in fact choose to wear his medals, awarded during his time as Captain in the Army, pinned to his lapel.

He has done this before, when he privately visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery in honour of Remembrance Day with the Duchess of Sussex in November, 2020.

Harry may choose to wear his medals at his grandfather's funeral

He wore his Queen's Golden Jubilee medal from 2002, his 2008 Afghanistan Operational Service medal and his Queen's Diamond Jubilee medal from 2012. The father-of-one served in the Army for ten years, undertaking two tours of Afghanistan.

It is custom only for members of the royal family who hold a military rank to wear military dress at state occasions, and this has been in place since the 19th century. Other members of the royal family wear standard mourning clothes at funerals.

On Monday afternoon, Harry released a statement sharing some wonderful memories of his grandfather.

"My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."

