Archie Harrison is Meghan Markle's mini-me in second birthday portrait with Nike trainers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We were so excited when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a beautiful picture of their son Archie Harrison on 6 May to mark his second birthday. Where has the time gone?

In the gorgeous snap, the adorable tot looked cuter than ever wearing a pair of Nike Revolution trainers, which are super similar to Meghan's white Nike ones! Archie's trainers were styled with a simple jumper and jeans.

MORE: Meghan Markle releases children's book inspired by Archie and Harry's relationship

We are delighted to see a photograph of Archie again as Harry and Meghan have kept much of their home life private since moving to Montecito, and Archie was last seen in public on their royal tour of Africa in September 2019.

Loading the player...

WATCH: British royal babies make their debuts

The couple are expecting their second child in the upcoming months, and previously revealed their new baby will be a girl in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. We bet Archie can't wait to be a big brother!

READ: 17 times royal children got the giggles and couldn't stop laughing

One of Archie's cutest moments has to be when he was just four months old, meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu at his legacy foundation in Cape Town in 2019. Smiling away at the cameras, he wore the cutest baby blue pinstripe dungarees.

The photo was shared on the Archewell website

GET THE LOOK

Nike Revolution 5 trainers, £24.95, Nike

Meghan opted for the great British high street for her son's look - a super sweet ensemble from H&M, which was priced at just £12.99. As you can imagine, it sold out super quick.

Baby Archie in 2019, wearing his H&M outfit

Archie's full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and although Harry and Meghan are very protective over their child, they have shared sweet anecdotes about him in the past.

MORE: Meghan Markle's son Archie's favourite toys are too cute

During an interview with James Corden, Harry revealed that Archie's first word was 'crocodile'. The proud dad said: "My son is now over a year and a half, he is hysterical, he's got the most amazing personality, he's already putting two, three words together, he's already singing songs."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.