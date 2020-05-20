Charles Spencer shared a little gift with his followers on Wednesday, despite it being his birthday. The younger brother of the late Princess Diana delighted his fans after revealing that he has a new book coming out in September. Sharing his news on Twitter, the 56-year-old wrote: "I’m proud to see that my 2017 book To Catch A King is this month’s free book for subscribers of @thetimes of London. (My next book is to be published on 17 September, by the way.)"

Charles Spencer at his 21st celebrations with his three sisters and Prince Charles

When quizzed for more details, he added: "My next - due out in September - is on The White Ship: the great royal, medieval, tragedy that took place 900 years ago, in November 1120." A blurb on Amazon reads: "The sinking of the White Ship is one of the greatest disasters in English history. Here, Sunday Times bestselling author Charles Spencer tells the real story behind the legend to show how one cataclysmic shipwreck changed England’s course." Fans of Charles were quick to share their congratulatory messages, with one writing: "Now that's a new book I will be buying."

Charles will be celebrating his birthday at Althorp House, his family home in the Northamptonshire countryside, along with his third wife Karen, and their seven-year-old daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer. Charles inherited the 90-room property upon the death of his father in 1992. It is famously the final resting place of his late sister. While his birthday celebrations will no doubt be muted, Charles can expect a number of calls and messages from his loved ones – not least from his six other children.

Charles Spencer with his wife Karen

He shares four children with his first wife, Victoria Lockwood. The couple were married in September 1989, and together welcomed Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer, and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, heir apparent to the earldom. They were divorced in 1997. In December 2001 he married Caroline Freud. They share two children together, The Hon Edmund Spencer and Lady Lara Spencer. Charles and Canadian philanthropist Karen tied the knot at Althorp in June 2011 – their daughter Charlotte Diana was born in July the following year.

