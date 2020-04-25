Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer is playing his part in helping to support his local NHS workers. The 55-year-old revealed that he has offered up the kitchens at the Spencer family's Northamptonshire home and his personal chef to prepare meals for the hard-working NHS workers of Northampton General Hospital. Sharing a photo on Twitter of the staff and the pre-prepared meals, Charles wrote: "The kitchens at @AlthorpHouse this lunchtime - Danny (left) the chef & his team preparing 250 meals for local @NHSuk workers. On the menu today: lamb or vegetarian moussaka with couscous and vegetables, courtesy of @Food4Heroes1."

Charles Spencer provided the use of his kitchens

Charles' followers were thrilled by the kind gesture, with one commenting: "Amazing scenes. Well done." Another wrote: "That's wonderful. You must be so proud of your team." A third said: "Well done everyone, that's amazing." About 250 meals for staff fighting coronavirus at Northampton General Hospital are being prepared a day at Charles' home by his personal chef Danny Tompkins, who has teamed up with the Food4Heroes project to provide a rolling menu, featuring shepherd’s pie, chilli con carne and a vegetarian option.

Charles Spencer's personal chef is helping to feed NHS workers

Speaking to Northampton Chronicle, Charles said: "Frankly the least we could do, in support of Danny and Food4Heroes, is to give them the kitchens at Althorp for their fantastic work. Danny and his team have been working unbelievably hard – all credit to them, and to the exceptionally brave and dedicated people they are helping to feed."

Danny also said: "These are unprecedented times and we are all having to muck in and do our bit to fight this thing together. The NHS staff bearing the brunt of this awful virus are absolute heroes and if I can provide them with a hot meal to save them one more task at the end of their shift every day then it’s a job well done."

