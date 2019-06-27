Charles Spencer reflects on special tribute to Princess Diana Earl Spencer threw a special concert in his sister’s memory

Earl Spencer reflected on the "fabulous" memorial concert that he hosted following Princess Diana’s death in a tweet on Thursday. Charles hosted the Diana, Princess of Wales Tribute Concert at the family home, Althorp House on 27 June 1998 – a few days before what would have been the Princess’ 37th birthday – and shared a photo of his ticket on Twitter in honour of the 21st anniversary.

"Hard to believe that we put this concert on at @AlthorpHouse for Diana’s Memorial Fund all of 21 years ago – a fabulous day and evening, with artists coming from all over the world to perform, completed by a set from @duranduran," Charles wrote.

Duran Duran weren’t the only major British act to perform at the event; Cliff Richard, Chris de Burgh, Jimmy Ruffin and Lesley Garrett also took to the stage, and were chosen because they were among the musical artists enjoyed by Diana.

The concert in 1998 marked the first time Althorp opened to the public, but Princess Diana’s family home will soon welcome visitors once again throughout July and August, as a special exhibition opens. Animals of Althorp will allow visitors to the Althorp Estate to learn more about the Spencer family home and their love of animals.

The exhibition will showcase a number of antiques and artefacts, including a portrait of the Princess of Wales’ pet cat Marmalade, drawn by Aniela Pawlikowska, who often drew Diana and her siblings as children. Visitors will be given a tour of the Grade I stately home, which has been the Spencer family residence since 1508 and is currently home to Charles and his wife Countess Karen Spencer.

Karen recently opened up about life at the 550-acre estate, and said she had done some "major feng shui" since moving into the property to change the energy of the house. Speaking to Town & Country magazine, the Countess also said she loved the history of the estate. "The portraits on the walls and the furniture around me are a constant reminder that I am a tiny part of a very big lineage. I hope that I can make a small contribution to the continuation of that legacy," she explained.

