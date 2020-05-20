Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's LA home will always have fresh flowers delivered The Duchess of Sussex's best friend has a new business…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will never be short of fresh flowers for their new LA home thanks to Meghan's best friend Abigail Spencer. The actress – who has been friends with the Duchess since before they both starred on Suits – has started a new subscription-based floral business in Los Angeles, and we bet Meghan will be a frequent subscriber! Sharing the news on Instagram was another one of Meghan's close friends, Jessica Mulroney, who posted about Abigail's new venture, County Line Florals. "Abigailspencer started this lovely subscription-based floral business in Los Angeles. Flowers always make my day a little brighter," she captioned a photo of Abigail.

Abigail and Meghan have been friends for years and now live close to each other in LA following Harry and Meghan's move to America in March. "I saw her and was like, 'Who is this gorgeous girl?' She was just so stunning and there was just something about her, and that's how we met," Abigail previously told ET about the start of their friendship. The actress was also a guest at the royal wedding and helped throw Meghan her New York baby shower. She was even spotted hiking with Meghan and Harry near Vancouver Island during their six-week Christmas break in 2019.

No doubt Prince Harry and Meghan received a gorgeous bouquet of flowers from Abigail this week as they celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The couple wed at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday 19 May 2018. Thousands of royal fans lined the streets of Windsor to watch the day unfold, from the arrival of the groom with his best man Prince William to the all-important first glimpse of the beautiful bride, Meghan, in her bespoke Givenchy bridal gown.

The celebration saw Prince Harry's close family, including grandparents The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, father Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall gather at the church, along with the Duchess of Cambridge, who looked resplendent as she made her first official appearance since welcoming son Prince Louis just three weeks earlier. She was joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who played a huge part in the bridal party as pageboy and bridesmaid. George and Amal Clooney and the cast of Suits were also among the high-profile guests for the big day.

