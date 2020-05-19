Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate as friend Tom Inskip welcomes first child Harry and Tom have been friends since childhood

The Duke of Sussex could be called up for godfather duties again as one of his closest friends has welcomed his first child. Tom Inskip, known as Skippy, and his wife Lara are now parents to a son named Albert, according to the Mail on Sunday. Prince Harry, who has been pals with Tom since childhood, attended the couple's wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica, with then-girlfriend Meghan in 2017. Tom and Lara were also guests at the royal wedding in May 2018.

Tom and Lara Inskip at the royal wedding in 2018

The new arrival could become one of Harry and Meghan's son Archie's closest playmates, as Tom and Lara also live in the US. Tom is the Chief Commercial Officer at tech company Afiniti's Washington DC office (Princess Beatrice is Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at Afiniti) and with Harry and Meghan now living in Los Angeles, they could arrange playdates whenever they travel to the east coast.

Harry told The Telegraph in 2018: "Yeah, I’m a godfather to quite a few of my friends' [kids]... actually only five or six." The Duke became a godfather to his cousin Zara Tindall's second daughter Lena in March 2019.

Harry and Tom (third from left) at James Meade and Lady Laura Marsham's wedding in 2013

There has also been baby joy for another of Harry's close friends, Charlie van Straubenzee and his wife Daisy, who welcomed a daughter named Clover in March. Harry has also been tipped to be the little girl's godfather.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated Archie's first birthday on 6 May and their second wedding anniversary on 19 May. The couple are currently living at a £15million mansion owned by actor Tyler Perry in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA, although it is thought to be a temporary residence. Harry and Meghan surprised staff at Crisis Text Line over a video call last week to thank them for their work, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

