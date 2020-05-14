Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured making unexpected appearance days before wedding anniversary The couple will celebrate their second wedding anniversary on 19 May

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be self-isolating with Archie in their new Los Angeles home, but that hasn't stopped the couple from continuing to do good.

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan, who are due to mark their second wedding anniversary on the 19 May, surprised a group of people by joining their staff meeting via video call, and thankfully, the moment was captured on camera!

"It's not every day that Meghan and Harry jump into your staff meeting & champion the work you do! Blessed to still be working during these crazy times! #quarantineselfie," Ricky Neal wrote on his Instagram.

According to LinkedIn, Ricky is a Crisis Counsellor Coach at Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit which provides free, 24/7 support for people in crisis in the United States via a medium people already use and trust: text.

The picture shared by Ricky shows Meghan and Harry sitting next to each other with two large black lamps visible from behind. A large painting can also be seen, as well as wooden panelling on the walls.

SEE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's LA home must have one particular feature

The couple and their one-year-old son Archie are currently staying in a £15million mansion owned by actor Tyler Perry in the Beverly Ridge Estate of California, and most recently, the pair have installed a new feature in a bid to increase security: privacy screens surrounding the property.

The decision comes after the Parks & Recreation organisation of Beverly Hills reopened popular hiking routes including the Beverly Drive to Franklin Canyon Connector Trail on Saturday, following their closure back in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Once locals that were taking their dogs for walks and doing their daily exercise reached the highest viewpoint, they were able to see into Meghan and Harry's temporary home with their son Archie. Now, the couple have made the move to install the screens in order to prevent the public from seeing in. Besides privacy screens, the home also features several security cameras while there are only 14 properties on the estate, but this is only a temporary home for Meghan and Harry.

The pair continue their search for a permanent place, and have reportedly shown interest in both Mel Gibson's former home in Malibu, and Kylie Jenner's mansion in the same city.