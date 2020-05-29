The Duchess of Cornwall responds to heartbreaking news during lockdown The royal shared a statement on Twitter

The Duchess of Cornwall took to Twitter on Friday to address the sad passing of Jimmy Sinclair, who has died at the age of 107. Jimmy was Britain's last surviving Desert Rat and Scotland's oldest man. The royal has praised Jimmy as: "A true one-off, a man of remarkable humility, kindness and good humour."

The Duchess' full statement read: "As the proud Patron of the Desert Rats Association, I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Jimmy Sinclair at the astonishing age of 107. He was a true one-off, a man of remarkable humility, kindness and good humour."

The Duchess and Jimmy Sinclair

It continued: "I had the pleasure of meeting Jimmy several times, and last spoke to him a couple of weeks ago, when our country was marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day. His spirit was undimmed right to the end, and I am privileged to have known him."

The Desert Rats Association celebrates those that served in North Africa during the Second World War in the 7th Armoured Division, and earlier in the month, Camilla spoke to Jimmy and Sergeant Major Len Burritt to mark VE Day.

In a social media post at the time, the Duchess wrote: "As the proud Patron of the Desert Rats Association I was lucky enough to speak this morning to two of its remarkable survivors; Len Burritt who will be 102 in August and Jimmy Sinclair who is a staggering 107…

"They both fought with outstanding courage in the “Desert” war, in the same battles as my father did and I salute them both. These two distinguished veterans remind us of the heroic struggles they, and their fellow Desert Rats took part in all those years ago to hasten the end of World War II."

