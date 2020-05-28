Prince Charles has sent a heartfelt message to the Prince Ministers of Bangladesh and India after 120 people died in Cyclone Amphan. In a letter to Sheikh Hasina, the political leader of Bangladesh, the royal expressed his sadness whilst addressing the "difficult period" after the country celebrated Eid. "Dear Prime Minister, my wife and I wanted you to know how deeply we feel for the people of Bangladesh following the loss of life and utter devastation caused by cyclonic Storm Amphan," he wrote on behalf of himself and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Clarence House released this statement to the people of Bangladesh

"Our hearts go out to all those who have been so cruelly bereaved or injured, or whose homes have been swept away. We understand how dreadfully difficult this must have been as your people prepared to celebrate what should have been a joyful Eid."

MORE: Prince Charles and Camilla share gorgeous photo of Archie for his first birthday

He added: "Our greatest possible sympathy and our special prayers are with the people of Bangladesh at such a desperately anxious time, as you battle against the effects of both the COVID-19 pandemic and this appallingly severe storm." Muslims across the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr last weekend; the day itself marked the end of Ramadan, which is a month of fasting and prayer.

The message released for India

In a letter to Indian leader Narendra Modi, Prince Charles said: "My wife and I wanted you to know how deeply saddened we are by the loss of life and appalling devastation you and all the people of West Bengal and Odisha have suffered as a result of Storm Amphan.

MORE: Thousands of flamingos paint Mumbai pink in incredible lockdown photos

"We feel so much for you and your people that you have had to endure such a disaster at the same time as having to contend with the Covid-19 pandemic. Our hearts go out to all those who have been bereaved and to those whose homes have been destroyed. However inadequate it may be at such a very difficult time, we did just want to assure you that all those affected are in our thoughts and special prayers."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.