Prince William and Kate send heartfelt video message to Australia amid cancelled royal tour reports The couple visited the country on a royal tour in 2014

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have praised Australia's firefighters, paramedics and police in a heartfelt video message shared on Tuesday to mark the country's inaugural Thank A First Responder Day. Recorded in their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, the couple told frontline workers, "you should be immensely proud of everything you do". The couple were reportedly due to visit Australia later this year and sent the video message to recognise the efforts of those in the emergency service in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the bushfire crisis earlier this year.

Prince William said: "Earlier this year we witnessed thousands of firefighters, supported by the wider first responder community, as they worked tirelessly risking their own lives to protect Australian communities from the devastating wildfires. The world was watching your efforts, and we were deeply moved by what we saw."

Kate continued: "Sadly, you're now on the front line of yet another emergency. The Covid-19 outbreak has brought first responders across Australia together again. Day in, day out paramedics, police, firefighters and support staff work tirelessly to keep everybody safe, often risking not only their physical health, but also their mental wellbeing."

William said: "We must mention Australia's volunteer first responders who choose to put their lives on hold, to support their communities, at times of need. And we should not forget that these incredible people are supported every day by their families and friends."

William and Kate first visited Australia in 2014 with Prince George

The Duchess added: "Today, on Australia's inaugural Thank A First Responder Day, you all deserve our huge thanks."

The Duke ended the video message by saying: "Time and time again when Australia has needed protecting you have answered that call. You should be immensely proud of everything you do. And we send our very best wishes to you all and to your families."

The Cambridges were among the members of the royal family who sent a message of condolence to the people of Australia during the bushfire crisis in January. The couple visited the country in 2014 on a major royal tour, which saw an eight-month-old Prince George make his overseas debut.

Thank A First Responder Day has been organised by Fortem Australia, a non-profit focused on improving the mental health and wellbeing of those who protect and care for Australian communities.

