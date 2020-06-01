Kate Middleton teams up with Duchess of Cornwall for very special cause The royal ladies have been doing their bit to boost morale

The Duchess of Cornwall has teamed up with the Duchess of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Gloucester for a special cause. Over the past few weeks, Camilla, 71, Kate, 38, Sophie, 55, and Birgitte, 73, have joined the ranks of volunteer responders by taking part in 'check in and chat' calls with those who are self-isolating, vulnerable or elderly during the coronavirus lockdown.

READ: The important change to Prince George and Princess Charlotte's routine this week

Loading the player...

WATCH: Camilla thanks volunteers in heartfelt video message

The Duchess of Cornwall spoke to Doris Winfield, who has been self-isolating. Doris, 85, in Rickmansworth said: “Having a chat with The Duchess of Cornwall meant the world to me. I’ve been incredibly lonely over the last couple of months and it was wonderful to talk to her. We talked about life in isolation and shared hobbies. She was very interested in my family and how I was coping. It really cheered me up.”

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge spoke to 42-year-old Donna Williams, a mother of two, who is currently shielding her daughter Alessandra, who has a rare form of Type 1 Diabetes.

Harry Deboo, 89, from Liverpool, who lost his wife around three years ago and recently had a triple by-pass, spoke of his joy at speaking with Sophie. He said: "It was great to chat to The Countess of Wessex and really made my week. I have one son who doesn’t live locally – so I don’t get to see many people – especially now. I also like to keep the memory of my wife alive and it was great to chat about her. She really listened to every word and it was great to share our lockdown experiences together!"

MORE: Why June is a special month for the Queen and Prince Philip

The Duchess thanked volunteers in a video message

The Duchess of Gloucester also spoke with Beverly Webb, 82, from Maidenhead. Beverly is housebound and lives alone and is missing the social interaction she had before lockdown.

Camilla released a video on Monday in her role as President of the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) to thank volunteers at the start of Volunteers' Week, which traditionally takes place from 1 to 7 June. The Duchess spoke of her pride of the nation during the video message, which was also shared through the RVS Virtual Village Hall, saying: "Whether you have been volunteering for decades, or are newly on call, you are all the thoughtful people, giving your skill, your energy and your time to support and care for others. The past weeks have seen a surge in volunteering, the like of which few will be able to recall.

"We now have a veritable army of 18,000 RVS volunteers and a staggering 600,000 NHS Volunteer Responders.

"This makes me incredibly proud of our country and of our national willingness to step forward to help in these very challenging times. May I salute all the unsung heroes gathered in today’s Virtual Village and thank each of you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.