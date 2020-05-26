Prince Charles has revealed a little known fact about his son Prince William's wedding to the Duchess of Cambridge on 29 April 2011. The 71-year-old opened up about the Cambridges's nuptials while taking part in a two-part programme with Alan Titchmarsh on Classic FM. In the interview, he spoke about his passion for classical music, and revealed that he had been asked to put that knowledge to good use on William and Kate's special day.

"I love trying to organise some interesting, I hope, pieces of music for certain occasions…particularly for weddings if people want," he shared. "I know my eldest son was quite understanding and was perfectly happy for me to suggest a few pieces for their wedding. I hope that gave some people pleasure, but it's rather fun having orchestras in for great occasions like that, and why not suggest a few pieces occasionally? Anyway... I do enjoy it."

Prince Charles had a close bond with his grandmother, the Queen Mother

In the two-part interview, which concludes on Tuesday evening, the Prince also touched on his close bond with his beloved grandmother, the Queen Mother, and revealed how she inspired his love of music. He said that he first became aware of the performing arts when attending the Bolshoi Ballet's The Fountain of Bakhchisarai in 1956, and reminisced how, as a child, he attended the event in Covent Garden with his grandmother. Asked about his earliest memory of classical music, he said: "Well I suppose various people would play it around me.

"My grandmother used to play quite a bit of music, so I would hear something there. But I suspect the first time I really became aware of it was being taken by my grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to Covent Garden aged seven, I think. It must have been in 1956 to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform. It was their first visit to the United Kingdom and I shall never forget that incredible occasion. I was completely inspired by it."