Kate Middleton and Prince William hit back at 'inaccurate' news reports

Kensington Palace has issued a response following the publication of a recent report in Tatler magazine. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge felt compelled to address the article, with a spokesperson for the royal couple telling HELLO! Online: "This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication." The article in question had suggested that Kate felt "trapped and exhausted" by her increased workload following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit, and stated that the Cambridges and other royals had been left to pick up the pieces after their decision. It also claimed that Kate and Meghan had fallen out ahead of Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018 over the issue of the bridesmaids wearing tights, with Kate allegedly wanting to follow protocol, while Meghan disagreed.

William and Kate pictured with Harry and Meghan on Christmas Day 2018

William and Kate are currently in lockdown with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at the country estate, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The three-storey property is located on the Sandringham Estate, nearby to Sandringham House where the Queen spends Christmas (she is currently self-isolating at Windsor Castle), and close to Prince George's godfather William van Cutsem. The 18th-century building was given to the couple as a wedding gift from the Queen in 2011, and they used it as their main residence while Prince William worked as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance until 2017.

MORE: A week at home in lockdown with Kate Middleton and Prince William

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton admits guilt over homeschooling lie

The couple have spoken about their experience of homeschooling over the past few months, admitting that it was "challenging" at times during an appearance on BBC Breakfast. The doting parents also revealed that they had kept their oldest children in the dark about the Easter holidays so they could continue to homeschool during the break. Kate told Tina Daheley: "Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean."

MORE: Prince Charles reveals surprising secret about Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding

She added: "The children have got such stamina I don't know how. Honestly. You get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you've done in that day. So you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day - they have had a lovely time - but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day that's for sure."