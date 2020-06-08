The Prince of Wales has recorded a special message of support, thanking teachers, parents and schools for all they are doing during the coronavirus lockdown. As the UK government begins to ease measures, Charles, in his role as patron of Teach First, said: "Parents have done an astonishing job in such trying circumstances and to see teachers and schools going above and beyond for their pupils in response to this pandemic has been, in many instances, quite remarkable."

WATCH: Prince Charles praises teachers and parents during lockdown

Speaking from his office at Birkhall in Scotland, the Prince acknowledged the difficulties faced by families over the past few months, saying: "While recent times have been incredibly difficult for us all, I can only begin to imagine how challenging it has been for young people and families to adapt. In particular, I am thinking of those families who simply do not have the resources, such as online devices – or even the internet – that are needed for effective home-schooling."

Charles continued by praising the work of Teach First, saying: "For many years now, I have been extremely proud to be the Patron of the education charity Teach First, which recruits and trains some of the brightest graduates as energetic and committed teachers and leaders to work in the country's poorest areas. Their work to support schools to build a fair education for all, which also produces enhanced results, is more important now than ever. It will be all the more vital in the recovery ahead.

"As our schools begin to open again and the first students return to the classroom, their job will present further challenges – helping children to get back on track with learning, and supporting them to come to terms with all they have been through."

Charles at a Teach First engagement in 2019

The heir-to-the-throne ended the video message by expressing his "heartfelt gratitude to everyone in Teach First for all they are doing to support the schools, teachers and pupils most affected by this pandemic".

Last week Charles spoke about his experiences with COVID-19, having tested positive for the virus with mild symptoms in March and admitted he was missing loved ones during lockdown, in a candid interview with Sky News.

