Royal fans were given a detailed glimpse of the Prince of Wales' working from home set-up on Monday, as he recorded a special two-part programme with Alan Titchmarsh for Classic FM. The 71-year-old's cluttered desk was filled with papers and a collection of family photos, but did you spot another sweet portrait in Charles' Birkhall office?

The photo of George can be seen in the background

A picture of the Prince's eldest grandchild, Prince George, taken at his sister Princess Charlotte's 2015 christening, can be seen on a wooden sideboard in the background. George's white and red outfit echoed the one worn by his father, Prince William, when he visited his new baby brother Prince Harry in hospital in 1984. William and Kate's eldest child, who was about to turn two at the time, was spotted peeking into his baby sister's pram, as the royals walked to the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Norfolk, for her baptism.

Prince George at Princess Charlotte's christening

Charles clearly has a close bond with his grandson and in a previous video call, taken from a different angle in his Scottish home, another baby photo of George can be seen behind the Prince. The frame showed the heir to the throne holding his grandson in his arms, who was wearing a white sun hat and navy dungarees.

A baby photo of George could be seen behind Charles in his office

The Prince of Wales also recently hinted about future plans with his eldest grandchild, as he told Classic FM about his first trip to the opera with his grandmother, the Queen Mother, in 1956. "The music was unbelievably exciting," he said. "It was all Tartar dancing and cracking the whips and leaping in the air and doing unbelievably energetic things, which only the Bolshoi could do."

Charles added: “I was completely inspired by it… which is why it’s so important I think for grandparents or other relations to take children at about the age of seven, to experience some form of the arts in performance."

Prince George is set to celebrate his seventh birthday on 22 July. The Prince of Wales also has three other grandchildren – Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's one-year-old son Archie.

