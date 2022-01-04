Duchess Camilla's £3.75million manor house with ex-husband has royal connections

Duchess Camilla and her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles formerly lived in a beautiful mansion in Wiltshire that has connections to Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Bolehyde Manor features eight bedrooms and is set across 70 acres, with a swimming pool, tennis court, several outbuildings and land for farming – so it is certainly fit for royalty. The Duchess of Cornwall lived in the impressive Grade II listed manor house from 1973 until 1986, but 25 years later it caught the attention of the Duchess of Cambridge's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, shortly before she married Prince William.

It is also situated just 15 miles from Prince Charles' home Highgrove House in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, and it was reportedly where the royal courted the late Princess Diana. Take a tour inside the property, which sold in December 2020 for £3.75million…

According to the Savills listing, the house "dates back approximately 700 years" and is "steeped in character from the heavy oak front door to the mullion windows and time-smoothed flagstone floors in the principal reception rooms".

Both of the principal living rooms feature huge log fireplaces at either end, suggesting that they were once a conjoined space to make a larger room for entertaining guests.

Elsewhere in the home, Duchess Camilla and her ex-husband Andrew would have had their very own office.

One of the eight bedrooms features traditional wood furniture throughout.

And the outside is just as majestic. "The captivating gardens at Bolehyde are a carefully restored and wonderfully maintained extension of the main house," says the listing. "With immaculate topiary hedging and attractive stone walling defining individual pockets of character like rooms of varying moods. It is a veritable succession of secret gardens connected by formal walks, accessed from the east through wrought iron gates and flanked by stone summerhouses which mark the original approach to the house."

Duchess Camilla and her husband Prince Charles now primarily live in Clarence House, London.

Images courtesy of Savills.

