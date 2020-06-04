Prince Charles and Camilla send royal fans the sweetest picture after celebrating their wedding anniversary The couple marked their special day on 9 April

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have continued with their royal duties despite the lockdown, and one thing they've managed to keep doing, much to the delight of their fans, is respond to the hundreds of letters they receive each week.

Most recently, the royal couple were inundated with well wishes for their 15th wedding anniversary and Camilla was more than happy to reply, choosing to do so with the sweetest picture of her and her husband.

The couple chose this picture, taken on Camilla's birthday last year

"It was so kind of you to think of sending us a nice message for our 15th Wedding Anniversary, and we cannot thank you enough for remembering us in these difficult and uncertain times," the Duchess wrote behind a picture of the pair taken last year on her birthday.

In the photo, the 71-year-old Prince can be seen with his arm around his wife, with both of them smiling. During the engagement, which took place on 17 July in Simonsbath, Charles sang Happy Birthday to his wife, so we're not surprised Camilla has chosen this picture to send out to her royal fans.

Charles and Camilla's thank you cards come just weeks after they publicly thanked the Royal Mail staff for their "dedication, resilience and hard work" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal couple released a new picture to mark the special ocassion

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall said the value of Royal Mail staff "has never been more important" as "many people have taken the time to write a letter, or a card, to those from whom they are separated".

"Receiving such a personal message at this difficult and anxious time can mean an enormous amount," the couple who are self-isolating in Birkhall wrote.

"We feel sure that a very large number of these special greetings will be treasured for years to come. They may even become a valuable resource for social historians in the future.

"Postmen and postwomen are trusted figures in our local communities. They are a constant presence in an ever-changing world. For some people, they are a point of daily human contact; a friendly, familiar face."