Sarah, Duchess of York, has shared a peek into her breath-taking garden at Windsor's Royal Lodge, and it's like something straight out of a fairy tale. Sharing a photo of herself in the grounds on Friday, the mother-of-two revealed that for her latest installment of Story Time with Fergie and Friends she would be reading Mr Tickle by Roger Hargreaves.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson shares unseen family photos in celebration of Mother's Day

Behind Sarah, who was leaning on a quaint wooden fence beneath a leaf-strewn wooden pergola, Royal Lodge's luscious green grounds sprawled, completely surrounded by foliage. We can imagine the doting mum has been spending plenty of time outside with her ex-husband Prince Andrew and their eldest daughter Princess Eugenie, who the she is currently isolating with.

How stunning is the garden?

The garden is also home to amazing wooden swings that hang from the grounds' trees and are etched with the names of Sarah's daughters. In May, Eugenie was seen sitting on hers as she read All in One Piece by Jill Murphy on a sunny day. That garden really is idyllic!

But it's not just the grounds of the residence that Sarah has shared photos of. Earlier in June, she gave fans a peek into one of her home's living rooms – and it was just as stylish as you'd expect!

With tan-coloured walls punctuated by dark, tartan curtains, the room's décor is certainly one of a kind. In the corner, a comfy-looking brown armchair could be seen, opposite which sat piles of books and a unique, spiralled light fixture.

The windowsill was decorated with flowers and family photos, with the 60-year-old also revealing that she had opted to cover the table that she was sitting at with a red gingham table cloth.

