Princess Beatrice and Dermot O'Leary team up for incredible cause The royal and the X Factor host melted hearts

Princess Beatrice and Dermot O'Leary were two of the latest guests on Sarah, Duchess of York's incredible lockdown project, Story Time with Fergie and Friends, in which Sarah and her famous friends read children's books aloud on Instagram.

Both Beatrice and Dermot featured in Thursday's edition, and each read a segment of a story called Tad by Benji Davis, which follows an especially small tadpole on her journey from tadpole-hood to being a grown-up frog.

Beatrice and Dermot read the story aloud

X Factor host Dermot kicked off the sweet tale, and could be heard saying: "Sometimes the biggest stories have the smallest beginnings. Tad was a frog, well, that's not quite true, she was almost a frog. Tad was small. Smaller than her tad brothers, smaller than her tad sisters. Tad was the smallest almost-a-frog in the whole, wide pond."

The Duchess even dressed up as Little Red Riding Hood on Thursday!

As for Beatrice, she concluded the short story, telling the audience: "Tad climbed onto a rock, her big brown eyes blinking at the bright sky. It felt good to be out of the water. 'I've lost my tail, I've lost my tail,' she sang. Tad was a frog. She had a funny feeling, a twist in her belly, spreading right to the end of her toes as she coiled up like a spring and jumped."

Sarah started the incredible initiative back in April with the hope that it would encourage children to pick up a book. Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, has also featured on the page, and even gushed about her mother's fabulous idea, writing in a social media post of her own: "My special mum has started @storytimewithfergieandfriends. Something to bring joy and happiness in this challenging time."

The Duchess is currently isolating with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, their youngest daughter, 30-year-old Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank at Windsor's Royal Lodge.

