Sarah Ferguson has really upped the ante for her next storytime! The Duchess of York is set to read Little Red Riding Hood on Thursday, with a special appearance from her daughter, Princess Beatrice. And in honour of the occasion, Sarah opted for some fancy dress, donning the character's famous hooded red cape. An Instagram snapshot was taken in the grounds of the Royal Lodge, where Sarah is isolating with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, their youngest daughter, 30-year-old Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The Windsor property has been home to the Duke of York since the death of the Queen Mother in 2002, and is a Grade II-listed property. Beatrice, meanwhile, is self-isolating with her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at his mother Nikki Shale's 1.5million country home near Chipping Norton. Sarah, 60, recently admitted she was missing her eldest daughter, but was making the most of quality time with Eugenie.

"During this lockdown period I've really loved spending more time with Eugenie and Jack. My daughter got married to Jack in, oh goodness, was it last October? No, it was October before, heavens! And so, of course once she's gone to get married they live away. So, I haven't seen her so much and so now it's been a total joy to spend real quality time with her," she said during an appearance on the City Island Podcast.

Prince Andrew and Sarah with their daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie

She also touched upon 31-year-old Beatrice’s postponed wedding to Edoardo, which had been due to take place on 29 May. "It's sad for me that Beatrice, she was going to get married next week, but they postponed the wedding," she shared. "Edo and Beatrice have been living with her future mother-in-law who is lovely. Great friend of mine. But I'm missing my other daughter but it's just like everybody else, we are just the same family as everybody else."