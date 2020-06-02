Sarah, Duchess of York has paid a heartfelt tribute to both of her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, in honour of Global Parent Day. Sharing a throwback snap with her girls, the doting mother reflected on her childhood as she touched upon their special mother-and-daughter bond. "To be a parent, is to never forget you were once a child or a teenager. So on this day of Global Parent Day... think united with love and understanding #globaldayofparents," she wrote.

Royal fans were quick to praise Sarah on being an "amazing" mother, with one writing: "You seem like a wonderful mum and it's so evident you raised amazing girls!" Another remarked: "So true! And, you are an example of a wonderful mother!" A third person said: "What a gorgeous photo and beautiful words." A fourth post read: "I love how close you all are."

The heartwarming post comes shortly after Sarah shared a rare family photo of herself with her ex-husband Prince Andrew and their two daughters. "On International Family Day... I am so proud of our united loving family," she said in the caption. Sarah, who shares Beatrice and Eugenie with her former partner, has been keeping busy during the coronavirus pandemic. She launched her daily book readings on her YouTube channel, which has since grown a huge following.

The mum-of-two has also enlisted the help of Eugenie as well as her celebrity friends Wilnelia Forsyth, Cressida Bonas, Poppy Jamie and most recently, Tessy Antony De Nassau, to name a few, to read their favourite books on her YouTube channel. Meanwhile, with the help of Andrew, Eugenie and son-in-law Jack Brooksbank, doting mum Sarah has been delivering food parcels and care packages to NHS staff at London hospitals during the coronavirus lockdown.

