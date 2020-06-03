Sarah Ferguson has launched a new charitable foundation called Sarah's Trust. Announced on Wednesday, the new organisation will match charities with people who have the "social responsibility and the financial ability" to provide aid. The first project the charity is undertaking is designed to help NHS, care home and hospice staff and involves delivering meals, snacks, and hygiene items to key workers. So far, more than 150,000 deliveries have taken place at over 80 locations.

The foundation has also been working with the organisation Under One Sky and NOAH Enterprise to deliver 500 ‘kipbags’ to homeless people sleeping rough in London and Luton. The bags include a sleeping bag, emergency food, and essentials such as toothpaste and sanitary pads. Sarah's Trust isn't only working in the UK – its effects are being felt as far away as Ghana, where the organisation is providing lifesaving medication, food supplies and washing facilities to residents in rural areas. In partnership with the charity Humanitas, the foundation helped to provide water tanks to an orphanage in the country which cares for a hundred children.

Sarah's Trust is helping people in the UK and around the world

In a statement, the Duchess said: "‘I am incredibly excited to be bringing all of my charitable causes under one roof with Sarah’s Trust. It’s something I have wanted to do for a long time. We will focus on a whole range of causes, all across the world, but at this terrible time, it’s right that our first projects should be to help to contend with the impact of coronavirus both at home and abroad. "It has been humbling to be able to see just a little bit of the incredible work being done by our NHS and other health workers and I’m proud that, working with my daughters and new colleagues at Sarah’s Trust, we’ve been able to make life a little easier for some of them.

"I’m also pleased that we’ve been able to support vulnerable children in Ghana, building on the sort of charity work I’ve been involved in for many years now." The CEO of Sarah’s Trust, Sarah Wade, added: "We are very excited to be launching this new charitable initiative. The Duchess’s passion for these causes and people is cemented at the very core of Sarah’s Trust. Her energy and charitable heart will enable Sarah’s Trust to provide vital support to the world’s most forgotten, and to broaden her support to more charities working in the field."

