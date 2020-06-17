Prince William shares rare personal message to celebrate his team's return The Duke of Cambridge is an avid Aston Villa supporter

The Duke of Cambridge shared a rare personal message on Wednesday evening to celebrate the return of the Premier League.

William thanked those involved with restarting the football season, just moments before his beloved football team Aston Villa played their first game since the coronavirus halted sporting events in March.

READ: Prince Charles reveals which coronavirus symptoms he experienced

So good to have football back, we have all missed it! Thank you to everyone involved for your hard work in making it happen. W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 17, 2020

Prince William no doubt watched the match on TV

It wasn't quite the return the Duke may have hoped for though as his team ended with a 0-0 draw against Sheffield United, which was played behind closed doors.

William's son Prince George appears to have inherited his father's footballing allegiance after he was pictured supporting Aston Villa in a Premier League match earlier this season.

In a recent BBC documentary about men's mental health in the world of football, William revealed the sport has become more important to him as he has got older.

MORE: Kristen Stewart to star as Princess Diana in new film Spencer

Prince George also appears to support Aston Villa

"You know it's weird because, I've always loved football but I love football more now than I've ever loved it before and I don't know what it is, whether it's because I'm a parent now and I need football more in my life, I don't know maybe it is that," he said.

William has found other ways to keep himself occupied while the football season has been in limbo. The Duke revealed he has been doing a spot of lockdown baking during his first in-person engagement in three months on Tuesday.

William, who will turn 38 on 21 June, told staff at King's Lynn Ambulance Station at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital during his socially distanced visit: "I'm worried about the waistline of the nation as well with all the chocolate and cakes. I've done a lot of baking at home. Chocolate goes down very well."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.