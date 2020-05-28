Prince William reveals what really happened at Prince George's first football match The young Prince was spotted jumping up and down at the Aston Villa match

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to their first football match back in October and royal fans couldn't get over the young Prince's goal celebrations. The Cambridges watched Norwich City vs Aston Villa, but renowned football fan, Prince William, was a little subdued at the game, despite the match ending in a 5-1 victory to Villa. And now the reason why has finally been confirmed by the Duke himself.

WATCH: George celebrates Aston Villa's win

Speaking in the BBC documentary, Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, the father-of-three says he "enjoyed a good weekend of football," during a meeting with the heads of the Football Association, the English Football League and the Premier League at Kensington Palace. When one commented on the Cambridges celebrating Aston Villa's win, William added: "I wasn't celebrating, that was the problem, I was sitting with the home fans. George did my bit of celebrating for me."

Fans on Twitter at the time believed the Duke told his excited son to 'calm down' as Aston Villa netted their fourth goal because they appeared to be sitting in the South Stand at Norwich's Carrow Road stadium, among the losing home fans.

George couldn't contain his excitement

When George was a baby, William revealed he would "love" to attend football matches with his son in the near future, but he would have to "pass that by the missus". It was George and Charlotte's first football match and Aston Villa's official Twitter account tweeted: "You know how to pick your #AVFC games, Your Royal Highness," with a wink face emoji.

George, who turns seven on 22 July, was pictured wearing an England football shirt in photographs released by mum Kate to mark his birthday last year. He and sister Charlotte were also spotted having a kickabout during a polo match last summer.

George and Charlotte kicking a football at the polo last summer

William has previously explained why he supports Aston Villa, despite not being from the Midlands, telling Gary Lineker in 2015 that the decision dates back to his childhood. The Prince revealed: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn't want to follow the run of the mill teams. I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments."

Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health is on BBC One on Thursday 28 May at 8.05pm.

