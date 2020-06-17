Kristen Stewart to star as Princess Diana in new film Spencer The film will be unveiled at the upcoming Cannes market

Kristen Stewart has landed the role of a lifetime after being cast to play Princess Diana in the upcoming drama, Spencer.

Director Pablo Larraín admitted he is excited about seeing the Twilight actress tackle the role, and thinks Kristen will "do something stunning and intriguing at the same time" during her portrayal of the late princess.

“Kristen is one of the great actors around today,” Pablo told Deadline. "To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need."

Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana

He continued: "The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature."

In fact, Pablo believes that Kristen will deliver exactly what he is "looking for". He added: "I’ve seen movies from Kristen that are so diverse it’s incredible, showing different layers and her diversity and strength as an actress."

The film will centre around Diana's marriage to Prince Charles

"We’re very happy to have her, she’s very committed. As a filmmaker, when you have someone who can hold such a weight, dramatic and narrative weight just with her eyes, then you have the strong lead who can deliver what we are looking for."

According to Deadline, the biographical film "covers a critical weekend in the early 1990s when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t working and that she needed to veer from a path that put her in line to one day be queen".

The movie "takes place over three days" and centres around one of Diana’s "final Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England".

