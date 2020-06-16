Prince Charles reveals which coronavirus symptoms he experienced Charles and Camilla carried out their first in-person engagement in Gloucestershire on Tuesday

The Prince of Wales revealed he lost his sense of smell and taste, as he spoke about his personal experience of contracting coronavirus during his and wife Camilla's first in-person engagement in lockdown.

READ: Prince Charles and Camilla become first royals to carry out duties in person meeting key workers in Gloucestershire

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles and Camilla carry out first in-person engagement in Gloucestershire

The royal couple met staff from a number of trusts at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital during a socially distanced visit on Tuesday.

The Prince, 71, spoke to Jeff Mills, 47, a healthcare assistant from Cheltenham General Hospital, about contracting Covid-19 in March after developing mild symptoms. Mr Mills said: "He did speak of his personal experience, so first-hand experience for him. He also spoke about his loss of smell and taste, and sort of still felt he's still got it now."

Charles and Camilla paid tribute to keyworkers

Following the visit, Charles paid tribute to key workers, saying: "It's been a marvellous opportunity just to have a chance of seeing people I know have been doing so much - literally on the front line.

"And having to endure an awful lot of stress and strain in their wonderful way - how they do it I don't know. But delivering everything in the most effective way."

Charles and Camilla were asked during an interview with ITV if they had been able to see any family members after lockdown measures had been eased in the UK. The Duchess revealed her delight at being reunited with her grandchildren: "First time last weekend, not hug them but see them, it was a great treat."

MORE: Prince William praises ambulance crews as he leaves lockdown for first in-person engagement

The royals and staff adhered to social distancing measures

Camilla is grandmother to five grandchildren from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles. Camilla married Andrew in 1973, and they had two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes. Laura has three children, Eliza, and twins Gus and Louis, while Tom has two children, Lola and Freddy.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have been isolating at their Scottish residence since March, but they will return to London this week to meet President Emmanuel Macron at Clarence House on Thursday.

Charles contracted coronavirus in March and suffered from mild symptoms. He isolated for seven days while wife Camilla, who did not test positive for the virus, quarantined herself for 14 days in line with medical advice.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.