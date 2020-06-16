Prince William's lockdown activity is something we can all relate to The Cambridges have been residing at Anmer Hall in Norfolk

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed he has been doing a spot of lockdown baking during his first in-person engagement in three months on Tuesday.

READ: Prince Charles reveals which coronavirus symptoms he experienced

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duke of Cambridge visits the King's Lynn Ambulance Station

Prince William, who will turn 38 on 21 June, told staff at King's Lynn Ambulance Station at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital during his socially distanced visit: "I'm worried about the waistline of the nation as well with all the chocolate and cakes. I've done a lot of baking at home. Chocolate goes down very well."

No doubt William has been joined by wife Kate and their three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, in their kitchen at their country home, Anmer Hall.

The Duke's love of chocolate was revealed during a video call with school children at Easter. As the couple wished everyone a Happy Easter, William reassured them that: "There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don't worry!" With a smile, Kate quickly retorted: "You keep eating it!"

MORE: Duchess of Cornwall reveals one of her favourite cakes - try the recipe

William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis outside their home Anmer Hall

William is renowned for his sweet tooth and shares a love of chocolate biscuit cake with his grandmother, the Queen, and step-mother, the Duchess of Cornwall.

During his visit to the ambulance station, the Duke praised staff for their work during the pandemic and heard about the impact the outbreak has had on the crews' mental health.

William praised staff at the ambulance station for their work

In April, William and Kate set up the Our Frontline initiative to provide 24-hour mental health and bereavement support to frontline and key workers. The scheme, which is backed by the couple’s Royal Foundation, is run in partnership with Mind, Samaritans, Hospice UK and the crisis text messaging service Shout85258.

The Duke of Cambridge wasn't the only royal to step out on Tuesday – the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall met with key workers outside the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital during a socially distanced visit.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.