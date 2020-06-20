Carole and Michael Middleton set for big wedding celebration this weekend The Duchess of Cambridge is close to her parents

The Duchess of Cambridge's parents Carole and Michael Middleton have two very special reasons to celebrate this weekend – the couple's 40th wedding anniversary and Father's Day both fall on Sunday 21 June.

Carole met flight dispatcher Michael while she was working as a flight attendant for British Airways and the pair married on 21 June 1980 in Buckinghamshire. The couple welcomed their first child Catherine in 1982, followed by Pippa Middleton in 1983 and youngest child and only son, James Middleton, in 1987.

Carole and Kate at Royal Ascot in 2017

Kate's mother founded Party Pieces in 1987, working out of a studio in the family's garden. The business got a boost two years later after flyers for the business were distributed with the Red House book club, and Carole and Michael moved the company to a brand new headquarters in Hungerford, only to outgrow it soon after. In 1993, Party Pieces took over Childs Court farm in Yattendon, which was transformed from dilapidated barns and cattle sheds into a shiny new head office.

Carole and Michael became grandparents when Kate gave birth to eldest child Prince George in July 2013 and since then, they've welcomed three more grandchildren – Princess Charlotte in 2015, Prince Louis in 2018 and Pippa and husband James Matthews' son, Arthur, also in 2018.

Carole and Michael with Prince George on the Isle of Wight last summer

The couple have a close bond with their grandchildren and were spotted looking after George and Charlotte last August when William and Kate took part in a sailing race off the Isle of Wight.

Carole will have another reason to celebrate next week as husband Michael turns 71 on Tuesday 23 June. The couple have often been invited to royal events, including weddings, Royal Ascot and Christmas in Sandringham.

