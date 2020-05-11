The Duchess of Cambridge often talks about her idyllic childhood and now we can all see why! On Monday evening, her brother James Middleton shared an incredible new video taken from inside the garden of their family home, where he is currently isolating with girlfriend Alizee Thevenet and his parents Michael and Carole Middleton. In the footage, which was posted on Instagram, James was seen sitting outside in a truck shaving his beard to surprise Alizee. The groom-to-be then panned the camera to his fiancée, who was sitting at a table with his mum and dad, enjoying a glass of wine. The large garden featured neatly trimmed hedges and flower displays, while a glimpse inside the family home showed bunting hanging on the wall and family photos on display, as well as what looks like a guest house.

VIDEO: Take a look inside Kate Middleton's childhood home

Michael and Carole Middleton sitting outside their house with their future daughter-in-law

Kate grew up in Bucklebury, Berkshire, and is the oldest of three children. The royal is very close to her family, who also have a good relationship with Prince William. During the lockdown, the Cambridges have been staying at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, but have been staying in touch with both sides of their family on Zoom. During a recent interview with BBC breakfast in April, Kate revealed that Prince Louis, in particular, is very enthusiastic during the calls. Turning to William, she said: "I think your father [Prince Charles] and my parents and our families and things like that have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it’s really hard. It gets a bit hectic, I am not going to lie, with a [nearly] two-year-old."

Beautiful flower displays surround the outside of the house

As well as Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Carole and Michael are also grandparents to Pippa Middleton and James Matthew's one-year-old son Arthur. The children regularly stay over at their home and in 2018, Carole gave a rare insight into their life out of the spotlight, disclosing a festive tradition she had started. Speaking to The Telegraph, the businesswoman said that she loves Christmas so much that she has as many trees in her house as possible, including in the grandchildrens' rooms: "so that they can decorate it themselves." In the interview, Carole also opened up about her close relationship with her two son-in-laws, describing them as "lovely".

