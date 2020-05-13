How Kate Middleton's parents Carole and Michael are spending the lockdown – and it looks so fun! Carole and Michael Middleton have an idyllic lockdown setup!

The Duchess of Cambridge comes from a close-knit family and during the lockdown her parents Carole and Michael Middleton have been enjoying spending quality time with their son James and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet, who have moved into their home in Bucklebury, Berkshire to isolate. At the beginning of the week, James shared footage from his parents' house, and it looked like they were having the most amazing time together! In the video, the Boomf founder surprised his wife-to-be after shaving off his beard, and captured a sweet moment between his mum, dad and Alizee, who were all sitting outside drinking wine in the sun.

VIDEO: Watch Carole and Michael Middleton bond with their future daughter-in-law

Kate, meanwhile, is isolating with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The Duchess is no doubt missing being able to see her family in person but has been regularly video calling them during the lockdown. Appearing on This Morning at the beginning of May, the mother-of-three told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "We hadn't done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously we're doing that a lot more now, and actually it’s been really great."

Carole and Michael drinking wine with James Middleton's fiancée

She also revealed during an interview on BBC Breakfast in April that Louis in particular was enthusiastic about the calls. Turning to William, she said: "I think your father [Prince Charles] and my parents and our families and things like that have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it’s really hard. It gets a bit hectic, I am not going to lie, with a [nearly] two-year-old."

Kate Middleton has a close relationship with her parents

As well as George, Charlotte and Louis, Carole and Michael are also grandparents to Pippa Middleton and James Matthew's one-year-old son Arthur. The children regularly stay over at their home and in 2018, Carole gave a rare insight into their life out of the spotlight, disclosing a festive tradition she had started. Speaking to The Telegraph, the businesswoman said that she loves Christmas so much that she has as many trees in her house as possible, including in the grandchildren's' rooms: "so that they can decorate it themselves." In the interview, Carole also opened up about her close relationship with her two son-in-laws, describing them as "lovely".

