The Duchess of Cambridge is among the thousands of tennis fans who are missing out on the action at Wimbledon this year, which has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, it's not the only time that Kate has been unable to take her seat in the royal box.

During an interview with Sue Barker on the BBC documentary Our Wimbledon in 2017, the Duchess explained why she was advised not to attend the tournament in 2013 when Andy Murray became the first British man to win the men's final in 77 years.

Kate was weeks away from giving birth during Wimbledon 2013

"I was very heavily pregnant with George so I wasn't able to turn up," Kate told the presenter. Sue then said: "But you had a great excuse!"

Kate added: "I know but even still, I sort of was there… 'maybe I could go' but the doctors were like 'definitely not.' I wrote to [Andy Murray] afterwards saying 'sorry for not being there, but huge congratulations.'"

William and Kate got to see Andy Murray's second win in 2016

Andy celebrated his historic victory on 7 July 2013 and just weeks later, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their first child Prince George on 22 July at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington. Kate had already carried out her final public engagement before beginning her maternity leave, attending the Queen's official birthday celebrations, known as Trooping the Colour, on 15 June 2013.

Luckily, William and Kate both got to witness Andy's second Wimbledon win in 2016 against Canada's Milos Raonic.

Roger Federer and wife Mirka attended Pippa Middleton's wedding

The Duchess spoke about her love of tennis and the tournament during the interview, saying: "I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me, when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful."

Kate also revealed that her mother Carole Middleton has a little crush on one sports star. Laughing, she said: "Roger [Federer] is my mother's heartthrob. I don't think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too."

The Swiss pro is a friend of the Middletons, having attended Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding in 2017 and has even given Prince George some coaching tips.

