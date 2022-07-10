See how Kate Middleton introduces Prince George to Wimbledon chairman and staff The Cambridges enjoyed the final on Sunday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge treated their sports-mad son Prince George to a special day out on Sunday, when he joined them to watch the men's singles final at Wimbledon.

The young Prince sat in the royal box with his parents – one of very few children allowed that honour – and appeared to be having the time of his life.

In a BBC video taken before the match and later shared to Twitter, George and his mum were seen arriving at a private entrance to the All England Club, where the eight-year-old was introduced to the Wimbledon chairman and other employees.

Kate, who has been attending the tournament for years, was clearly familiar with the different staff members, and introduced them to her son in turn.

After the duo stepped out of their car, she shook hands with the guard at the door, saying, "Hello, very nice to see you again, this is George."

The #DuchessofCambridge arriving with #PrinceGeorge and they were welcomed from Prince William.



“Ian is in charge of everything here George.”



“You’re ok?”



🎥 BBC #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/FQJXlU4V8u — ChristinZ (@ChristinsQueens) July 10, 2022

The youngster was introduced to Wimbledon staff

She put her hand on her son's shoulder as he politely said "Hello" and put out his hand.

Looking to her right, the Duchess then shook hands with the club chairman, Ian Hewitt, saying, "Ian, hello, good morning again, this is George, this is Ian. Ian's in charge of everything, makes sure everything runs to plan." "Well, that's the plan," Ian laughed.

The royals then shook hands with one of his colleagues, with Kate again introducing her son as simply "George".

George joined his parents at the tournament for the first time

The pair were then reunited with Prince William, who affectionately wrapped George into a hug and kissed his wife on both cheeks before they headed to their seats in the royal box.

No doubt the young Prince will have enjoyed the chance to finally see a game up close at the championships for the first time, having previously enjoyed a brief tennis lesson with none other than Roger Federer!

