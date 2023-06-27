When does Wimbledon 2023 start and how to watch it?

The Wimbledon tennis championships are set to commence in July. A major event in the British sporting calendar, fans in over 200 territories around the world will be able to tune in as Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and more compete at The All England Lawn Tennis Club. Keep reading for all the details…

When does Wimbledon 2023 start?

Main draw events for The Championships will commence on Monday 3 July. Played over the course of 14 days, Wimbledon will eventually conclude on Sunday 16 July.

For the first week, coverage is expected to start each day at 11am (with the exception of 3 July which begins at 10:30am) and run until 9pm in the evening.

The women's singles final will take place on Saturday 15 July while the men's singles final is scheduled for Sunday 16 July.

When is the Wimbledon draw?

The draw for the men's and women's singles will be conducted on Friday 30 June at the All England Club.

What is the prize money for The Championships 2023?

This year, the prize money fund is totalled at a record £44,700,000, with the Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles Champions set to receive £2,350,000 each.

How can I watch Wimbledon in the UK?

Full coverage of the tennis tournament will be available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer as well as the BBC Sport website.

How can I watch Wimbledon in the US?

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and Tennis Channel will be providing coverage for sports fans in the US.

How can I watch Wimbledon outside of the UK and the US?

With 33 broadcast agreements reached, The Championships will be transmitted to over 200 territories around the world. To find out how you can watch the tennis tournament, head to the official Wimbledon website, which details coverage for over 60 regions.