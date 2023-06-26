Inside Princess Kate's sweet friendship with Roger Federer after impressive tennis match

The Princess of Wales comes from a family of tennis fans, and she impressed royal watchers as she played doubles with Swiss star Roger Federer, in a short film released at the weekend.

Kate, 41, who is patron of The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), was joined by the eight-time Wimbledon champion for a behind-the-scenes look at the work of the youngsters during the tournament.

See the royal's impressive skills in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Kate shows off impressive tennis skills as she plays doubles with Roger Federer

There was a noticeably sweet rapport between the Princess and Roger in the footage, so how far does their friendship go back?

Kate has been a regular at Wimbledon since before her marriage to Prince William in 2011, and she has attended almost every year since then.

It's believed that she struck up a friendship with the tennis star at the SW19 tournament, with Roger sitting down for an interview in 2013 with Kate's younger sister, Pippa Matthews, who was appointed Contributing Editor for Vanity Fair at the time.

Roger and his wife, Mirka, were also among the surprise guests at Pippa's wedding to hedge fund manager, James Matthews, in 2017.

© Getty Roger and his wife, Mirka, at Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017

© Getty Kate presenting the runners-up trophy to Roger at the men's final in 2019

The Princess of Wales has long spoken of her love of tennis, and reportedly used to take lessons at the exclusive Hurlingham Club in Fulham.

Appearing in the BBC documentary, Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, in 2017, Kate said: "I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me, when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful."

© Thomas Lovelock - AELTC Kate is patron of the AELTC

© Thomas Lovelock - AELTC Princess Kate appeared alongside Roger Federer to shine a light on Ball Boys and Girls at The Championships

The royal mum-of-three also revealed that her mother Carole Middleton has a little crush on the sports star.

Laughing, she said: "Roger [Federer] is my mother's heartthrob. I don't think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too."

Roger also previously revealed that Prince George has had a one-to-one tennis lesson with him while visiting William and Kate at their family home, saying: "At that stage it's all about just touching the ball, it's already good. Same with my boys. I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time, you know, with him."

© Getty Prince George attended Wimbledon for the first time in 2022

Last year, George attended his first-ever match at Wimbledon, joining his parents in the royal box.

Kate had also been due to team up with Roger to host a special charity event as part of the Laver Cup 2022 last September, but sadly had to miss the event following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Laver Cup was Roger's last tournament before his retirement from tennis.

When has the Princess of Wales missed Wimbledon?

Aside from the cancellation of the tournament in 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Kate was also advised to miss the event in 2013 when Andy Murray became the first British man to win the men's final in 77 years.

"I was very heavily pregnant with George so I wasn't able to turn up," Kate told Sue Barker. The presenter then said: "But you had a great excuse!"

Kate added: "I know but even still, I sort of was there… 'maybe I could go' but the doctors were like 'definitely not.' I wrote to [Andy Murray] afterwards saying 'sorry for not being, but huge congratulations.'"

© Getty William and Kate witnessed Andy Murray's second Wimbledon victory in 2016

Andy celebrated his historic victory on 7 July 2013 and just weeks later, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their first child Prince George on 22 July at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington.

Luckily, William and Kate both got to witness Andy's second Wimbledon win in 2016 against Canada's Milos Raonic.