Why Princess Kate was once forced to miss Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales is a regular on Centre Court during Wimbledon and no doubt we'll see Kate watching the action from the iconic tennis tournament again this year, which kicks off on Monday 3 July.

In 2020, like thousands of tennis fans, Kate missed out on the action after Wimbledon was cancelled amid the pandemic.

However, it's not the only time that the Princess has been unable to take her seat in the royal box.

During an interview with Sue Barker on the BBC documentary Our Wimbledon in 2017, Kate explained why she was advised not to attend the tournament in 2013 when Andy Murray became the first British man to win the men's final in 77 years.

"I was very heavily pregnant with George so I wasn't able to turn up," Kate told the presenter. Sue then said: "But you had a great excuse!"

Kate added: "I know but even still, I sort of was there… 'maybe I could go' but the doctors were like 'definitely not.' I wrote to [Andy Murray] afterwards saying 'sorry for not being there, but huge congratulations.'"

© Getty Trooping the Colour 2013 was one of Kate's last public engagements before having Prince George

Andy celebrated his historic victory on 7 July 2013 and just weeks later, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their first child Prince George on 22 July at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington.

Kate had already carried out her final public engagement before beginning her maternity leave, attending the Queen's official birthday celebrations, known as Trooping the Colour, on 15 June 2013.

Luckily, William and Kate both got to witness Andy's second Wimbledon win in 2016 against Canada's Milos Raonic.

© Getty William and Kate witnessed Andy Murray's second Wimbledon win in 2016

The Princess spoke about her love of tennis and the tournament during the interview, saying: "I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me, when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful."

See why Kate is the ultimate Wimbledon fan in the video below...

WATCH: Princess Kate's best Wimbledon moments

Kate also revealed that her mother Carole Middleton had a little crush on one sports star. Laughing, she said: "Roger [Federer] is my mother's heartthrob. I don't think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too."

© Getty Roger and his wife, Mirka, at Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017

© Thomas Lovelock - AELTC Kate recently teamed up with Roger Federer

The Swiss pro is a friend of the Middletons, having attended Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding in 2017 and has even given Prince George some coaching tips.

Kate is patron of The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) and last weekend, she teamed up with the eight-time Wimbledon champion to highlight the important role of the Ball Boys and Girls.