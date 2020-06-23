The Countess of Wessex delights fans with latest volunteering efforts Photos of the Countess were shared on Instagram

The Countess of Wessex visited St John Ambulance's Operational Support Hub on Tuesday.

Decked out in a bright green St John Ambulance T-shirt, Sophie, who is the Grand President of the vital service, met and thanked volunteers for their incredible work since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Photos were shared on the Royal Family's Instagram

Photographs shared on the royal family's official Instagram page showed the doting mum organising PPE shipments that would be delivered to not only ambulance crews, but also specialist cleaners, hospital staff and first aiders.

The Countess could be seen helping out

A full caption shared alongside the photos explained: "The Countess of Wessex, Grand President @stjohn_ambulance, today visited the charity’s Operational Support Hub to meet and thank volunteers for their work since the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Volunteers at the Hub have been responsible for distributing clothing and PPE to 32 different St John Ambulance sites in the UK, where the charity is supporting the NHS on the frontline.

"The Countess helped to organise these deliveries and PPE shipments to be sent to ambulance crews, specialist cleaners, hospital staff and first aiders.

"Ahead of #StJohnsDay tomorrow, Her Royal Highness also paid tribute to everyone at the Hub and others working with St John Ambulance, who have contributed over 115,000 hours of voluntary service since the outbreak began."

Needless to say, royal fans were delighted by the Countess' efforts, and took to the comment section of the post to say so.

"She is simply amazing," wrote one, with another adding: "The Countess is just lovely!" A third sweetly wrote: "Lovely lady and good heart."

Sophie's appearance comes just weeks after the 55-year-old royal teamed up with Southampton FC's charity Saint Foundation to help deliver prescriptions and surplus food to those in need in and around Southampton.

The foundation thanked Sophie for her hard work, tweeting: "We were delighted to be joined by HRH the Countess of Wessex this week, who volunteered with us at @FareShareUK and on our prescription delivery service. A real privilege to shot The Royal Family how we are transforming lives in and around Southampton."

