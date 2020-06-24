The Countess of Wessex gets the best reaction as she makes surprise appearance on video call Prince Edward's wife called in from Bagshot Park

The Countess of Wessex received quite the reaction when she surprised ambassadors from one of her royal patronages during a video call. The Scar Free Foundation hosted their virtual ambassador event last week and unbeknownst to them, Sophie was waiting to join their online chat.

The ambassadors looked completely shocked when the Countess popped up in the middle of the video call, with one saying: "Hello Your Royal Highness, it's not really a sentence I get to say very often!"

Sophie spoke to the group about their experiences during lockdown from her Surrey home, Bagshot Park. At the end of the video call, the mum-of-two said: "This whole situation has pulled the rug from underneath everybody's feet. It's just actually really nice hearing people's personal stories about what's happening in their lives, what's going on, different perspectives. Thank you everybody, thank you for your time and I'll see you again soon."

The Scar Free Foundation is a medical research charity with a 15-year track record of raising and investing funds in wound healing, burns and cleft research. Sophie has been the charity's patron since 2003.

Sophie at the St John Ambulance hub in Gosport

Earlier this week, the Countess made an in-person visit to the St John Ambulance Operational Support Hub in Gosport to meet and thank volunteers for their work since the COVID-19 outbreak. Over the past few months, volunteers at the Hub have been organising the distribution of equipment to 32 St John Ambulance sites across the UK, where volunteers are supporting the NHS.

Sophie joined the volunteers in organising new deliveries and packing PPE shipments to ambulance crews, specialist cleaners, hospital staff and first aiders across the country. The Countess is Grand President of St John Ambulance, a role she has held since 2004.

