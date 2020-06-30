Meet the royal women destined to be the next queens of Europe The next generation of leading ladies

The Queen has made history within her 68-year reign, and at 94 is considered the world's most iconic monarch. But what about the next generation of European queens? While Britain's line of succession is led by males – from Prince Charles, to Prince William and little Prince George – there are a number of future queens set to succeed the throne around Europe. We take a closer look…

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 things you never knew about royal babies

Crown Princess Victoria

When Crown Princess Victoria ascends to the Swedish throne, she will become the fourth female monarch in the country’s history. The eldest of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, Victoria was born in July 1977, followed by Prince Carl Philip in May 1979, and Princess Madeleine three years later, in June 1982.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden with her family

Interestingly, there was a period of time when she was not heir apparent, however. Her younger brother became heir to the Swedish throne upon his birth, a position he held for seven months. Everything changed in January 1980 when a change in constitution came into effect, which made the natural birth order the basis for succession. It was from this point forward that Victoria became the nation's future queen.

MORE: The shortest royal marriages: from Princess Caroline of Monaco to Peter and Autumn Phillips

Princess Estelle

Crown Princess Victoria will herself be succeeded by her own daughter, eight-year-old Princess Estelle. Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel were married in June 2010 and welcomed little Estelle on 23 February 2012. Their second child, Prince Oscar, was born on 2 March 2016.

Princess Estelle of Sweden

Estelle will make history when she ascends to the throne. She will be the first female in Swedish history to be born with the right to inherit the crown that cannot be superseded by the birth of a male heir, as well as the first person in Swedish history to be born of a female heir apparent.

Princess Leonor

Princess Leonor is the heir presumptive to the Spanish throne as the eldest daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. When she ascends to the throne, the 14-year-old will be the first queen regnant since Isabella II, who reigned from 1833 to 1868. Leonor has a younger sister, Infanta Sofia, who was born in April 2007.

MORE: Princess Leonor of Spain: Facts about the future queen

Princess Leonor of Spain

Princess Ingrid Alexandra

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway is the elder child of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and is currently second-in-line to succeed her grandfather King Harald V. The 16-year-old is expected to become the country's second female monarch, after the 15th-century Queen Margaret.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway

Princess Ingrid Alexandra was born in January 2004 at Oslo University National Hospital, followed by her younger brother, Prince Sverre Magnus, who was born in December 2005. She also has a half-brother, Marius Borg Hoiby.

MORE: 12 times royals looked super-smart in school uniform

Princess Catharina-Amalia

Princess Catharina-Amalia is the eldest child of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. She became heir apparent at the age of nine, when her father ascended the throne in April 2013 following his mother Queen Beatrix's abdication.

In a rare interview in 2013, the king shared his approach to parenting Amalia, in the knowledge that she will one day reign.

Princess Catharina-Amalia with her family

"You must first get to know yourself through and through. That's what I am constantly emphasizing with Amalia," Willem-Alexander told Dutch author Wilfried de Jong. "I keep saying: know your own limits. Go everywhere. Make mistakes, as far as possible out of the eyes of the public. I did that, a lot. Festivals, parties, everything and more - find your boundaries. It is a good thing to do, without doing it in the public domain."

Amalia has two younger sisters: Princess Alexia, 15, and 13-year-old Princess Ariane.

MORE: Inside the Queen's second home Windsor Castle

Princess Elisabeth

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium

Princess Elisabeth became heir apparent to the Belgian throne in 2013, following the abdication of her grandfather, King Albert II. Elisabeth, 18, is the eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and has three younger siblings – Prince Gabriel, 16, Prince Emmanuel, 14, and 12-year-old Princess Eleonore.